CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.95% of CMS Energy worth $167,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.12 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

