Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) were down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 519,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,804,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $10,322,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

