Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 886

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 631.50 ($8.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £840.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 804.11. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.