Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 886

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 631.50 ($8.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £840.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 804.11. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).
