Citigroup Lowers Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $236.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,590,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

