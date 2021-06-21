Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,554 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

VMC opened at $165.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

