Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,952 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $277.06 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.93 and a 1-year high of $279.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

