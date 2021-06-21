Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CAE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CAE by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 875,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 284,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE opened at $30.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -256.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

