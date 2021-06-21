Citigroup Inc. Has $28.82 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,143 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $28,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,119 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,530 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.