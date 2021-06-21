Citigroup Inc. Has $27.80 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,053,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

