Citigroup Inc. Acquires 87,013 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Comerica Bank boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

