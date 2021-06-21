Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,158 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of VEREIT worth $26,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.