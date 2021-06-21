Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $34.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,804 shares of company stock worth $1,370,097. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

