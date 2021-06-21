Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 29,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 249,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.