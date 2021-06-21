CIBC Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.56.

TSE KEY opened at C$32.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.78. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.8697302 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

