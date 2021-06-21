CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

