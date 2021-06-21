CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTN. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

