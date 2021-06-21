CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSTB stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

