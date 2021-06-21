CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

