CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE PAG opened at $72.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

