CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.96 million, a PE ratio of -507.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.