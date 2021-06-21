CIBC Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.25.

TSE GEI opened at C$24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.42. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.44%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

