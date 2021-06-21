Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Chuy’s news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.09 million, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

