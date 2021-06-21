Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $182,317.46 and $35.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00080985 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.