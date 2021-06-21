Christina M. Corley Sells 3,400 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.73. 592,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,253. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.18. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 330,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

