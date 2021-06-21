Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 6.1%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 30,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,420,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $664.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

