Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $622.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

