Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.94. 127,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

