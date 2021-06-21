Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Chevron posted earnings per share of ($1.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 193.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,555. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.