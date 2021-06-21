Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

