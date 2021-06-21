Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.93. 1,030,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

