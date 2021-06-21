Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $800.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $750.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Shares of CHTR opened at $685.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $674.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

