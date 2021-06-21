Charles Baker Sells 47,500 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 992,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

