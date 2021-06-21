Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 840 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.27.

SPOT stock opened at $247.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

