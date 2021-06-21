Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.91.

CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Centene by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

