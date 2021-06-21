Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

