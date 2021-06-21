Celo (CELO) Price Hits $1.96

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $481.78 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00006046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00158075 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,476.16 or 1.00146229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

