Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $161,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

CE opened at $146.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.