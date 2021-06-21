Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $113.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

