CBDAO (BREE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126,457.59

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. CBDAO has a market cap of $126,457.59 and approximately $101,721.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00699083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081291 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

