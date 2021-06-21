Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,559 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAQU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

