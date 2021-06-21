Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €139.86 ($164.54).

ETR:AFX opened at €157.85 ($185.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €146.52. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €84.80 ($99.76) and a 52 week high of €156.50 ($184.12). The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.68.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

