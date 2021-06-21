CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.00 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $57.00 million and $297,111.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00683388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080601 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

