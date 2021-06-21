Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,447. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,669,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

