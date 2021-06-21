Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

HST stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

