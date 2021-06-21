Canaccord Genuity Cuts Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Price Target to C$9.00

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

