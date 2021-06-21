Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.65. Canaan shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 15,877 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

