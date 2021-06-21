Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,395 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of Cameco worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,906. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.