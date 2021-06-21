Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 30,014 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MannKind by 200.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 726,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.92. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.