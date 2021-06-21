Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.