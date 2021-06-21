Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

